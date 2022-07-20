The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Government Reveals The Quadruple/Triple Vaccinated Now Account For 92% Of COVID Deaths Across Canada

July 20, 2022   |   Tags:
As Communist Justin Castro Trudeau shows the people he is supposed to serve his true colors as an enemy to them, the Canadian government has released information the demonstrate that all those Canadians who have been triple and quadruple jabbed with the experimental COVID shot, fraudulently referred to as a vaccine, are accounting for 92% …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x