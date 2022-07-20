The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Treasury Just Published A Working Paper Pushing For Central Bank Digital Currency to Counter “Bank Runs”

July 20, 2022
The Office of Financial Research (OFR) is the independent bureau within the United States Department of the Treasury which was formed in response to the financial crisis of 2007-08 — and the subsequent Great Recession that ensued. The OFR’s responsible for collecting financial data and making recommendations to the Treasury’s Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) …


Tags:
