US Treasury Just Published A Working Paper Pushing For Central Bank Digital Currency to Counter “Bank Runs”

July 20, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The Office of Financial Research (OFR) is the independent bureau within the United States Department of the Treasury which was formed in response to the financial crisis of 2007-08 — and the subsequent Great Recession that ensued. The OFR’s responsible for collecting financial data and making recommendations to the Treasury’s Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) …



Read More...