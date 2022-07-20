The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Wolf of Washington: Pelosi Is Poised To Score Big From Semiconductor Bill

A bill that provides more than $50 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor production is set to hit the House floor roughly a month after Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D., Calif.) husband purchased up to $5 million in a company that could benefit from the legislation. The post Wolf of Washington: Pelosi Is Poised To Score Big From Semiconductor Bill appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


