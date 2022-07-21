Antifa Summer Camp In Portland Teaches Anarchy To Children

Authored by Matt McGregor via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A summer camp in Portland, Oregon, is offering children the opportunity to become budding social justice warriors (SJW) while “reflecting on white supremacy” and learning Black Lives Matter (BLM) chants about putting “killer cops in jail.”

Unidentified Rose City Antifa members beat up Andy Ngo, a Portland-based journalist, in Portland, Oregon on June 29, 2019. (Moriah Ratner/Getty Images)

The Budding Roses camp in August for fourth through eighth graders is a project of the Black Rose Anarchist Federation, a political organization promoting the tenets of anarchy that some would argue led to the Portland riots of 2020.

In June 2021, the Portland Police Association issued a press release announcing that the Portland Police Bureau Rapid Response Team resigned from their voluntary positions due to the “political venom” of local politicians who not only failed to support but demonized the team during the Portland riots that began in 2020 and continued through 2021.

The resignation is a step toward what Budding Roses teaches children in the chant, “Cops and borders, We don’t need them.”

As with many SJW goals, the camp’s curriculum appears to be inflicting children with race obsession and graphic sexual concepts, as can be seen in a BLM coloring book espousing transgender affirmation and in a chant that compares the government to a rapist.

“It’s the state that’s our oppressor, It’s the rapist government,” the chant reads.

The camp also has a class on “Why Writing People in Prisons and Jails Matters” to instruct children on writing to incarcerated felons.

“Letter writing with incarcerated people encompasses our commitment to change, and the intersection of our priorities,” it says. “In order to fight for prison abolition, we must connect with and advocate for those most impacted by the prison industrial complex.”

In its “Tear Gas for Portlanders” class, a drawing of a person in Antifa garb who introduces himself as “your friendly neighborhood anti-fascist” gives a lecture on tear gas, how it’s made, where it has been used, how much the city of Portland has spent on it, and why it shouldn’t be used.

According to the class, tear gas is another tool in the box of what it describes as a racist police force.

As first reported in PJ Media, in 2018, the city of Portland awarded Budding Roses the Spirit of Portland Award for nonprofit initiative of the year; however, the recipients of the award who were there to accept it expressed ingratitude.

“As Budding Roses, our goal is to empower the voices of youth, especially those most affected by white supremacy and patriarchy, and we strive to embody in all our work that power comes not from authority, but from below,” the recipient said. “Unfortunately, we find it ironic to be presented this award from a city that doesn’t seem to share these values, given its history of using police violence against anti-racist activists while shielding racist demonstrators, and most recently a proposal by Mayor Ted Wheeler to enforce a restrictive protest policy.”

The city of Portland, Budding Roses, and the Black Rose Anarchist Federation didn’t respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.