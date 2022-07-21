The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Florida School Board Candidate: ‘Doctors That Are Going Along With Mutilating These Children and Prescribing Hormone Blockers to These Kids, in My Opinion, They Should Be Hanging From the Nearest Tree’

July 21, 2022   |   Tags:

The post Florida School Board Candidate: ‘Doctors That Are Going Along With Mutilating These Children and Prescribing Hormone Blockers to These Kids, in My Opinion, They Should Be Hanging From the Nearest Tree’ appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x