Poll: Even Zoomers Want TikTok Banned

July 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Following a report that TikTok employees have been accessing their user data, most Americans, including a majority of young people, want TikTok to be banned, a national poll found. The post Poll: Even Zoomers Want TikTok Banned appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



