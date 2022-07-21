Rockaway Beach Shut Down Due To Shark Sightings Amidst Week Long Heat Wave

Sharks were spotted at Rockaway Beach this week, causing the New York Police Department to shut down all of the beaches.

"ALL of the Rockaway beaches are currently closed for swimming due to shark sitings [sic] until further notice. The boardwalk is still OPEN!," the New York Police Department's 100th Precinct tweeted mid-week.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed the shutdown to Bloomberg, who reported that the New York Police Department was doing flyovers during the week looking for shark threats.

The NYPD said beaches will reopen when it is "safe to do so".

***BREAKING***: ALL of the Rockaway beaches are currently closed for swimming 🏊‍♀️ due to shark sitings until further notice. The boardwalk is still OPEN!!!Thank you 😊 pic.twitter.com/Im33hy63tg — NYPD 100th Precinct (@NYPD100Pct) July 19, 2022

The beaches have been on edge since a number of shark attacks, including ones against "a tourist, a surfer and a lifeguard," according to the report.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered an increased lifeguard presence, patrols and aerial surveillance, and the state also plans on increasing drone capacity and deploying patrol boats to search the water.

Hocul said: “As New Yorkers and visitors alike head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our top priority is their safety. We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations.”

Meanwhile, like with every other profession, there has been a shortage of lifeguards in New York City. The lifeguard union struck a new deal with the city to raise starting wages to $19.46 an hour.

Meanwhile, the week long heat wave on the east coast continues...