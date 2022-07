Thank You, Putin, For the Drop in Gas Prices

July 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Thank you, Putin, for the drop in gas prices. That statement is as hilarious as Joe Biden blaming Putin for gas prices and inflation for the last six months. Joe Biden’s bad energy policies are responsible for the slowing economy and out-of-control price hikes. There are some international influences like the conflict in Ukraine, but […]



Read More...