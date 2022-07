Who Do We Focus On Today

July 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Take your pick. Joe, Kamala, Pete, Alejandro, and even Karine. Every day is Ground Hound Day with this bunch. It gets redundant pointing out their miscues, missteps. and gaffes. Keeping track of the person in the White House who has to walk back all these errors is like watching a replay official under the hood. […]



Read More...