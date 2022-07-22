Brickbat: A Bite Out of Crime

July 22, 2022 | Tags: REASON

A Gainesville, Florida, police department report simply said that suspect Terrell Bradley fled on foot after officers stopped him for a traffic violation, a K-9 "apprehended him, and "officers observed injury to [Bradley] and EMS was immediately requested and responded. [Bradley] was transported via ambulance to the hospital." In fact, the dog mauled Bradley, ripping up a hand and pulling one of Bradley's eyes out of its socket. Officials are promising a full investigation of the arrest.

The post Brickbat: A Bite Out of Crime appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...