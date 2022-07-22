Diesel Prices Continue To Spike Harming Truckers & Farmers
July 22, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYSky high diesel prices continue to impact the trucking and farming industry. Diesel-powered equipment helps farmers get their crops harvested and it help truckers get that food to the stores. With prices continually going up, we can expect a horrific increase in food prices in the coming months. Regular everyday people are absorbing the impact …
