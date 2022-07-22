Killing us softly… July 22, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY C. S. Lewis may have said it best: “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” Events of the last 2+ years prove the wisdom of his words. That little thing called coronavirus. Now consider this table shared by our friendly Tom Woods: As Tom strongly points out, it isn’t the COVID-19, the Beer Flu, that caused this. No, indeed. He correctly states that it is the supposed “mitigation measures” that account for these absolutely horrifying statistics: Why were all these various measures put into effect? The ending of routine medical care? The lockdowns at home? The closures of “non-essential” businesses? The shutting of schools? The masks, the handwashing, the six-foot-distance? The prohibition on visiting and social interaction? Supposedly, because the powers that be CARE about us: not just “compassionate” conservatism but “loving” liberalism, and for way too many people with LP after their name. They SAY the love the people, or should I say The People – but their actions tell a very different story. And of course, some: the rabid and even more mad extreme green types: the true-believer environists? Those people relish tells us that millions – indeed, BILLIONS – of us must die. Or – they warn us with glee – the human race and the planet must die. And they love the planet far more than they love humans. Except perhaps for themselves and their families and puppet-masters. Am I being too harsh? Too negative? Look at the numbers. Look at all the other medical issues working overtime to establish themselves in the human race and decimate it. Indeed, these mindless micro-organisms, the viruses and bacteria and yeasts, have at least one thing in common with the parasites that walk on two legs and can speak. No, besides being mindless! They are too stupid to realize that if they kill off their host, they will die also. But wars and traffic accidents – however convenient – just don’t fail to fit the bill. They are too slow, and after the first million or so, too suspicious. “Preventing” the problem of human population does work better: after all, 63 million fewer humans in just 50 years is a tremendous feat. For Satan, at least. (And some observers, with good data, suspect that “chemical/medical abortion” has doubled or even tripled THAT 63 million butcher bill. I’ll say again, Uncle Adolf was a piker.) So, as we see the politicians, the bankers, the other multinational industry bosses, the academics and all their ilk and peons killing us softly. A few here, a few there. In neonatal nurseries, in retirement villages. In nursing homes and other places. A trickle? Yes, but one with steady flow of death to satisfy their so-desperate need for ritual sacrifice. In contrast, what has even the pathetic excuse for liberty we’ve slowly gained over 500 years do? Longer and healthier lives, tremendous scientific and engineering advances, great leaps forward in prosperity and health, longevity and at least in many nations, growing periods of peace. Of course, the enemies of liberty do NOT restrict themselves to killing people “softly” by diseases and the so-called cures or preventative measures. Governments always find ways to kill people individually and in wholesale lots – whether it is through massive bombing or artillery, poison gases, biological warfare, starvation, or other ways. For millennia. Older readers may recall the evil results of a drug commonly called Thalidomide, back in the 1950s and 1960s. (Read part of that horror here.) Tens of thousands of children were born and survived with the lesser effects of a drug prescribed as a tranquilizer and to reduce morning sickness. What is far less known is that perhaps hundreds of thousands of children were so badly deformed that they were miscarried, and much evidence exists that many were killed after being born by midwives, doctors, and government officials. And that the drug may have been developed by the Dritte Reich in death camps and other locations during WW2. No matter what the origins of COVID-19, it is increasingly obvious that it provided the opportunity, yet again, for the enemies of liberty, who are also clearly enemies of humanity as well.

Read More...

Killing us softly… July 22, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY C. S. Lewis may have said it best: “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” Events of the last 2+ years prove the wisdom of his words. That little thing called coronavirus. Now consider this table shared by our friendly Tom Woods: As Tom strongly points out, it isn’t the COVID-19, the Beer Flu, that caused this. No, indeed. He correctly states that it is the supposed “mitigation measures” that account for these absolutely horrifying statistics: Why were all these various measures put into effect? The ending of routine medical care? The lockdowns at home? The closures of “non-essential” businesses? The shutting of schools? The masks, the handwashing, the six-foot-distance? The prohibition on visiting and social interaction? Supposedly, because the powers that be CARE about us: not just “compassionate” conservatism but “loving” liberalism, and for way too many people with LP after their name. They SAY the love the people, or should I say The People – but their actions tell a very different story. And of course, some: the rabid and even more mad extreme green types: the true-believer environists? Those people relish tells us that millions – indeed, BILLIONS – of us must die. Or – they warn us with glee – the human race and the planet must die. And they love the planet far more than they love humans. Except perhaps for themselves and their families and puppet-masters. Am I being too harsh? Too negative? Look at the numbers. Look at all the other medical issues working overtime to establish themselves in the human race and decimate it. Indeed, these mindless micro-organisms, the viruses and bacteria and yeasts, have at least one thing in common with the parasites that walk on two legs and can speak. No, besides being mindless! They are too stupid to realize that if they kill off their host, they will die also. But wars and traffic accidents – however convenient – just don’t fail to fit the bill. They are too slow, and after the first million or so, too suspicious. “Preventing” the problem of human population does work better: after all, 63 million fewer humans in just 50 years is a tremendous feat. For Satan, at least. (And some observers, with good data, suspect that “chemical/medical abortion” has doubled or even tripled THAT 63 million butcher bill. I’ll say again, Uncle Adolf was a piker.) So, as we see the politicians, the bankers, the other multinational industry bosses, the academics and all their ilk and peons killing us softly. A few here, a few there. In neonatal nurseries, in retirement villages. In nursing homes and other places. A trickle? Yes, but one with steady flow of death to satisfy their so-desperate need for ritual sacrifice. In contrast, what has even the pathetic excuse for liberty we’ve slowly gained over 500 years do? Longer and healthier lives, tremendous scientific and engineering advances, great leaps forward in prosperity and health, longevity and at least in many nations, growing periods of peace. Of course, the enemies of liberty do NOT restrict themselves to killing people “softly” by diseases and the so-called cures or preventative measures. Governments always find ways to kill people individually and in wholesale lots – whether it is through massive bombing or artillery, poison gases, biological warfare, starvation, or other ways. For millennia. Older readers may recall the evil results of a drug commonly called Thalidomide, back in the 1950s and 1960s. (Read part of that horror here.) Tens of thousands of children were born and survived with the lesser effects of a drug prescribed as a tranquilizer and to reduce morning sickness. What is far less known is that perhaps hundreds of thousands of children were so badly deformed that they were miscarried, and much evidence exists that many were killed after being born by midwives, doctors, and government officials. And that the drug may have been developed by the Dritte Reich in death camps and other locations during WW2. No matter what the origins of COVID-19, it is increasingly obvious that it provided the opportunity, yet again, for the enemies of liberty, who are also clearly enemies of humanity as well.

Read More...