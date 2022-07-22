The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Not Just Jefferson: Now James Madison’s Home Gets an Anti-American Makeover

July 22, 2022   |   Tags:
It’s clear now: the Left has embarked upon a concerted effort to rewrite American history and make Americans ashamed of our heritage at the very sites where it should be most celebrated. Last Sunday I reported that Thomas Jefferson’s home has been taken over by Leftist America-haters, and they didn’t stop there: now the same woke revisionists …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x