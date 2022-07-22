“The Site’s Content Moderators Discovered 546 Nicknames, or ‘Typos,’ for Xi Jinping Over a Two-Month Period”

July 22, 2022 | Tags: free speech, REASON

One of the many interesting items from today's post by Prof. Victor Mair (Language Log), quoting an article in China Digital Times:

A crackdown on "typos" used to spread "illegal and harmful information"… have illustrated the further narrowing of online speech in China ahead of the upcoming 20th Party Congress expected this fall.

The post "The Site's Content Moderators Discovered 546 Nicknames, or 'Typos,' for Xi Jinping Over a Two-Month Period" appeared first on Reason.com.



