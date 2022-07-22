The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

World Economic Forum Reveals Plan To Block Out The Sun With “Space Bubbles” – Seriously

July 22, 2022   |   Tags:
In June of 2019, the World Economic Forum — a private group of elite billionaires — signed a strategic partnership with the United Nations, an intergovernmental organization. This highly questionable partnership was formed with the explicit goal of “accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” This move was seen by many across the world as a “corporate takeover” …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x