Government Forcing Man To Pay $30,000 In Fines For Tall Grass Or They Will Steal His House (Video)

Dunedin, FL — Jim Ficken is not a criminal, has never been in jail, and is a model citizen in the town of Dunedin, Florida. However, the government dealt a massive blow to property rights by fining him $30,000 and threat of foreclosure — because his grass grew too tall while he looked after his …



Read More...