Nearly 2 Million 5G Base Stations Now Deployed In China – Coming Soon Near You (Video)

Back in April 2020, weapons expert Mark Steele came on and made and unapologetic declaration that 5G has nothing to do with telecommunications, but is a weapons system designed to kill. Many have suspected that the rollout of 5g in Wuhan China was the result of the alleged sicknesses that took place under the name …



Read More...