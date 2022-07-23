Pushing Bug Consumption Wasn’t Enough for NY Times, So Now They’re Pushing Cannibalism

July 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The globalist propaganda machine known as the New York Times outdid itself this weekend with an article and Tweet that hit many nerves. They promoted acceptance of fictional cannibalism while clearly hinting at it becoming a trend in real life.

Here’s the Tweet:

Cannibalism has a time and a place. Some recent books, films and shows suggest that the time is now. Can you stomach it?

Cannibalism has a time and a place. Some recent books, films and shows suggest that the time is now. Can you stomach it? https://t.co/JzU1QRPYxV — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 23, 2022

The article itself is actually even worse. Those who study psychological warfare and brainwashing would recognize the piece is a play to plant seeds of normalizing cannibalism couched in references to fictional acceptance of the same. In other words, they touch the minds of the readers by framing it in a rise of fiction surrounding cannibalism, but the intention is to get the reader thinking about it in their own future reality.

One might read the article as more than just pushing acceptance of of cannibalism. They are romanticizing it. To the vast majority of people out there, this would not have any real effect. But to those who have propensity for experiencing such depravities first hand, this article could actually unlock some demons.

A blatant attempt to justify cannibalism wouldn’t work for a publication like the NY Times, but getting people to ask the question of themselves is the intention. They don’t need to sell cannibalism. They need people to imagine situations in which they would accept it. For example, one line from the article reads, “But as his book documents, cannibalism has occurred around the world throughout history, lending these fictional tales a queasy whiff of ‘what if?'”

As noted, much of the article is couched in the popular fiction that regarding cannibalism that has become far more prevalent today, but there are subtle uses of wordplay throughout the article that play the right psychological notes to make some readers curious. For example, “The show’s tension is in the knowledge that you know cannibalism is coming, but when? And why?”

For years, fiction and celebrity propaganda has been used to promote eating bugs. Who can forget the notorious Nicole Kidman bug video used to normalize the concept. Whether they’re pushing cannibalism to make bugs seem not so bad or if they’re really trying to get people to start eating each other when the food shortages get bad enough is unknown, but either way they’re evil.

The post Pushing Bug Consumption Wasn’t Enough for NY Times, So Now They’re Pushing Cannibalism appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...