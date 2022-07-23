Toddler Waits Patiently To Vomit Until 5 Minutes Before Parents’ Date Night

July 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SHREVEPORT, LA — Plans for a relaxing date night were dashed upon the rocks of parenthood Thursday when Sam and Jen Goldwind witnessed 2-year-old Daenerys vomit just five minutes before leaving. Early reports indicate that the child had patiently waited to vomit until precisely the right moment in a ruse to keep her parents home.



Read More...