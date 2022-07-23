Two Stunning Discoveries Found In Blood Clots From Those Given COVID Shots (Video)
July 23, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosDr. Jane Ruby recently interviewed board-certified embalmer Richard Hirschman and what he has discovered in the blood clots of those who have died after having received the experimental COVID shots is just more evidence that needs to be acted upon to bring the criminal, genocidal maniacs to justice. Kevin Hughes reports at Natural News: The veteran …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments