The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Two Stunning Discoveries Found In Blood Clots From Those Given COVID Shots (Video)

July 23, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Dr. Jane Ruby recently interviewed board-certified embalmer Richard Hirschman and what he has discovered in the blood clots of those who have died after having received the experimental COVID shots is just more evidence that needs to be acted upon to bring the criminal, genocidal maniacs to justice. Kevin Hughes reports at Natural News: The veteran …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x