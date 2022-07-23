WHO Declares Scamdemic 2.0, Gay Men Edition

If you thought Covid was the only Scamdemic being used by the powers-that-be to herd the masses in the direction they want, think again. Monkeypox has officially been declared by the World Health Organization as a “global public health emergency.”

According to Just The News:

The World Health Organization this week officially declared the monkeypox outbreak a global public health emergency, a move that comes after several months of the virus’s having spread to dozens of countries around the world. The WHO said on its website on Saturday that organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus “has determined that the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.” In a statement to press, Ghebreyesus said that the monkeypox virus “has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria” for the organization’s declaration.

Is this just more fearmongering? Absolutely. There are 16,000 cases worldwide and THREE deaths have been reported. Moreover, this disease appears to be centered around a very specific subset of the population: Gay men. Some reports indicate globally 98% of cases are among homosexual males.

What is the plan with this particular Scamdemic? There has been speculation, but we’ll wait to see how it pans out before making a choice about which nefarious plan of the globalist elites is being initiated.

NOW – WHO's Tedros: "I have decided that the global #monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern." pic.twitter.com/QPjiFSsBog — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 23, 2022

When doctors say we should be concerned about something, we should listen. But when the non-doctors at the World Health Organization say to worry, we should dig deeper to see their real plan.

