Catherine Austin Fitts’ “Financial Rebellion”: Where To Stash Your Cash In 2022 (Video)
July 24, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosAmerican investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing Catherine Austin Fitts has been encouraging people to use cash on a daily basis and get away from …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments