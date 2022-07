I.T. Guy Miraculously Fixes 10 Employees’ Laptops But Only 1 Returns To Say Thank You

July 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CUPERTINO, CA — Humble PC technician Crisanto Peralta at Future Products Inc. was disheartened Thursday when he fixed the laptops of ten employees, but only one returned to say thank you.



Read More...