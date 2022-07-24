Life in a Closeted Capital

July 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Gay history—"hidden history" as James Kirchick puts it—is exceptionally hard to write. The author of any book on the subject has to navigate between two particular difficulties. The first is the fact that there is relatively little reliable material to work with. Few people left honest records. Some left verifiably dishonest ones. At best the source material is piecemeal. The post Life in a Closeted Capital appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...