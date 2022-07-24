Rep. Zeldin’s Attacker Reveals Who Was Behind Attack After Some Suggest NY’s Dem Gov Contributed to Assault

July 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

David Jakubonis, the man facing federal charges for getting on stage with a weapon in his hand last week and moving toward Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, has […] The post Rep. Zeldin's Attacker Reveals Who Was Behind Attack After Some Suggest NY's Dem Gov Contributed to Assault appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...