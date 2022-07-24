Treasonous Supreme Court Injustice Elena Kagan Claims SCOTUS Must Follow “Public Sentiment” – Not The Law

Elena Kagan never judged a day in her life prior to her appointment by the usurper of the White House Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah. She was instrumental in ruling in favor of sodomite and lesbian “marriages,” which is really why she was appointed. There was no law, no history and certainly no right to …



