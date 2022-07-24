Unleaded Gasoline Futures Declined 26 Percent – Has Inflation Peaked This Economic Cycle?

Prices of commodities have plunged from recent highs. Has inflation peaked? The Wall Street Journal reports There Are Signs Inflation May Have Peaked, but Can It Come Down Fast Enough? Growing signs that price pressures are easing suggest that June’s distressingly high 9.1% increase in consumer prices will probably be the peak. But even if inflation …



Read More...