Zones of Conflict

July 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Attending a recent house party on New York's Upper East Side, I talked with a man who referred to his job as a "field specialist." Pressed, he explained that he organizes canvassing efforts against new urban development. Gesturing at the little apartment around us and the skyscrapers beyond, he said, “It just takes one corrupt politician paid off by developers, to turn some lovely neighborhood into this.” The post Zones of Conflict appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...