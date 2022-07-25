Entire Police Dept Abandons Their Posts & Quits – Town Doesn’t Devolve Into Lawlessness

July 25, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Kenly, NC — This month, without warning, the taxpayers of Kenly, N.C. found out that the police department they have been paying for “protection,” no longer wished to serve them. The entire department, including the police chief and every single officer on the force, turned in their resignation letters and abandoned their positions. The move …



Read More...