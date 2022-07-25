Swine and Sleaze: Democrat Conspired To Hike Pork Prices, Lawsuits Say

July 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Minnesota Democrat Jeff Ettinger says he "know[s] how to fight inflation" because his former company made food "affordable." That company is facing an array of lawsuits that say it conspired to inflate the price of pork. The post Swine and Sleaze: Democrat Conspired To Hike Pork Prices, Lawsuits Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...