The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Council For Inclusive Capitalism” Is The New World Order Implemented By Corporations, Financial Institutions & Banksters (Video)

July 26, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Anyone paying attention knows banksters, corporations and other financial institutions are the ones advancing the New World Order.  This is being orchestrated through organizations like the World Economic Forum and major players including Bill Gates and the antichrist Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.  Our job is to resist them, even rebel against them rather …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x