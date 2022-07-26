The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Education Department Investigates Allegations USC Ignored Anti-Semitic Harassment

July 26, 2022   |   Tags:

The Education Department formally launched an investigation on Tuesday into allegations the University of Southern California (USC) fomented "a hostile environment of anti-Semitism" on its campus that forced a Jewish student government official to resign from her position. The post Education Department Investigates Allegations USC Ignored Anti-Semitic Harassment appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x