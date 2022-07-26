How Long Until Democrats Storm the Capitol?

July 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Are Democrats trying to incite an insurrection? The party's rhetoric on the "existential threat" of so-called climate change has grown increasingly radical and vitriolic of late, its policy solutions alarmingly anti-democratic in nature. Given the way some Democratic politicians have implicitly endorsed subversive tactics to enact their controversial agenda, one can't help but wonder why outraged liberal voters aren't storming the U.S. Capitol building at this very moment. The post How Long Until Democrats Storm the Capitol? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



