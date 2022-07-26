Italian Conservatives Call For Greater Border Security After Footage Of Migrant Violence Goes Viral

By Thomas Brooke of Remix News.

Disturbing footage of a man being subjected to a vicious attack in a public square in the Italian city of Milan has prompted calls by conservative politicians for stricter border security in the country.

The now viral footage shows a man being drop-kicked in the face in Piazza Duca D’Aosta by a man described by the Italian Il Giornale newspaper as a “homeless Tunisian” national, before the migrant smashes a bottle on his victim who lies on the floor in pain.

The assailant proceeds to brutally kick his victim in the head, as screams can be heard from onlookers, before nonchalantly walking away from the scene.

A quante altre aggressioni e violenze dovremo assistere per ammettere che in Italia c’è un enorme problema sicurezza?

Non c’è più tempo da perdere. pic.twitter.com/cWkztJTarw — Giorgia Meloni 🇮🇹 ن (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 24, 2022

The context of the attack is unknown but has now been highlighted by the leaders of two of Italy’s largest parties ahead of the snap election on Sept. 25, called after Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation late last week.

“Scenes of ordinary urban warfare between foreigners, violence and blood. Zero tolerance against criminals, security returns from September 25,” Lega leader Matteo Salvini said, commenting on the story.

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy asked: “How many other attacks and violence will we have to witness to admit that there is a huge security problem in Italy?

“There is no more time to waste,” she added.

Meloni is reportedly in the pole position to lead Italy following September’s election with her Brothers of Italy party the favorite, according to the polls.

Italy, Demopolis poll:



FdI-ECR: 24% (+1)

PD-S&D: 22%

LEGA-ID: 14% (-1)

M5S-NI: 10% (-1)

FI-EPP: 7%

A/+E-RE: 4%



+/- vs. 27-28 June 2022



Fieldwork: 21-23 July 2022

Sample size: 2,000

➤ https://t.co/yZmKw0FzEV pic.twitter.com/vVhjyq9mhD — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) July 25, 2022

A latest Demopolis survey places Meloni’s party at 24 percent, while Salvini’s Lega sits in third at 14 percent.

Unlike Salvini, Meloni’s party refused to enter into coalition talks with the current Italian government, instead choosing to stay in opposition and attack the administration from the sidelines, a move that come the final week in September may prove to have paid off.