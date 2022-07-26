Making ‘The Switch’
July 26, 2022 | Tags: ElectionsIn the “Seinfeld” episode, “The Switch,” Jerry debates with George about the best way to end a relationship with a woman while starting a new […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Making ‘The Switch’
July 26, 2022 | Tags: ElectionsIn the “Seinfeld” episode, “The Switch,” Jerry debates with George about the best way to end a relationship with a woman while starting a new […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments