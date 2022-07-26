The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Making ‘The Switch’

July 26, 2022   |   Tags:
In the “Seinfeld” episode, “The Switch,” Jerry debates with George about the best way to end a relationship with a woman while starting a new […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Making ‘The Switch’

July 26, 2022   |   Tags:
In the “Seinfeld” episode, “The Switch,” Jerry debates with George about the best way to end a relationship with a woman while starting a new […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x