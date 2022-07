New Private Chats Further Bury Hutchinson’s Credibility, Prove She Is a Fraud: Report

July 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Private chats from Cassidy Hutchinson, who gave the Jan. 6 investigation panel a scathing depiction of the Trump White House, tell a very different story from the one she gave […] The post New Private Chats Further Bury Hutchinson's Credibility, Prove She Is a Fraud: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...