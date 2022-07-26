The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Schumer Strips Anti-China Security Provision From Major Semiconductor Bill

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) removed an anti-China security measure from a Senate bill that invests billions of dollars in the U.S. technology sector, a move Republicans say allows China to benefit from U.S. taxpayer-funded technology research. The post Schumer Strips Anti-China Security Provision From Major Semiconductor Bill appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


