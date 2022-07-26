The rot just won’t go away – and now they boast of it

There comes a time when people have been so seeped in evil, so corrupted, that they no longer hide it in darkness. Instead, they boast of how corrupt, how rotten, how evil they have become. Deborah Birx is an example of that. We must remember that is NOT an exception to how people in government do things – it is the STANDARD.

Jim Rickards over at Agora included the following in one of his weekly “Five Links” series:

We Knew They Lied About COVID In 2020. Now They Admit It. Remember Deborah Birx? She was the scientist and White House spokesperson on COVID at the height of the pandemic in the spring and summer of 2020. Perhaps she’s best remembered for the collection of Hermes scarves she wore during her daily TV briefings from the White House press room. She was second only to Dr. Anthony Fauci in terms of explaining the pandemic to the public and setting public health policy.

Of course, the “policy” was basically to shut down the world’s largest economy to “stop the spread.” She said that the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans (so-called zoonotic transfer), which basically adopted the Chinese “wet market” theory on the source of the virus.

She made a series of statements at the time that can be summarized as follows: Everyone needs to maintain a social distance of six feet. Everyone needs to wear masks indoors and out. The same rules that applied to those over sixty years old with comorbidities such as asthma, obesity, or diabetes should be applied to healthy young adults and children. She was the author of the “15 Days to Stop the Spread” campaign (which actually lasted for over two years and did not stop the spread). Now she has a new book described in this article [from the Daily Mail].

It turns out everything she said was a lie and she knew it was a lie at the time. It’s not just a question of making a few medical mistakes. We can make allowance for that with a new virus in the midst of a pandemic. What she did was lie. She now admits that the virus was bioengineered in a laboratory. She admits that the pandemic would last indefinitely and that nothing would be resolved in 15 days. She admits that masks are not effective and being outside without a mask was actually one of the healthiest things you could be doing. It turns out there’s no scientific evidence for six-feet social distancing being able to reduce the spread. Much of this information was known at the time but it was censored and suppressed by Facebook and Twitter and by legacy media.

She and Fauci and others lied because there was no other way to get Americans to go along with their radical lockdown plans. They were also politically motivated fearmongers who knew that painting a dire public health picture would hurt Donald Trump in the 2020 election. I fault Trump for not firing these people on the spot. Still, Trump and the American people trusted them because there were “experts.” Not anymore.

Birx and her ilk have forever damaged Americans’ trust in public health officials and rightly so. In the next pandemic, people will use common sense and rely on local physicians for therapeutic approaches. No one will ever trust the lying Federal bureaucrats again.

We could only hope.

The Daily Mail article is primarily written, in my opinion, to trash The Donald as much as possible, and Birx is portrayed as a “Trump aide” who may have lied for Trump then but DEFINITELY is lying for Trump now – a partaker in his evil, hatred and desire to overthrow our beloved and sacred democracy. Jim sees a lot more, as we would expect.

I do not disagree much with Jim – Birx and Fauci fit the old saw: how can you tell when they were lying? Their mouth is open.

But Jim seems to forget a few things. First, a LOT of people knew that those yahoos – and the rest of the deep state – were lying right then and there. Second, it was the entire “public health” establishment – right down to County Health Departments and all the way up to WHO, that was participating in this long series of lies and scheming. Third, the “local physicians” either were part of the cabal OR were just as fooled as the general public was and the politicians pretended to be.

What that the case with Trump? Was he pretending, or was he really bamboozled by the deep state? Whichever, he FAILED to deal with the cataclysmic crisis. No, not the Beer flu itself, but the way it was used to damage if not destroy the economy, society, and liberty

Of course, I (unlike Jim, apparently) have NO hope that people will use common sense, or that “no one will ever trust the lying Federal bureaucrats again.” Jim, think about it. You know better. The same scenario is already being repeated with the dreaded monkey-pox, and something similar is being pushed regarding transgenderism, government-ruined crypto-currency, the Russo-Ukrainian War and the expansion of NATO, and many other things.

We can see that we cannot trust government with providing health care and doing anything right with the “public health” than we can trust it with religion, free speech, private property, the economy, or anything else government has controlled – and failed at managing – in the past.



