These Are The Countries With The Most Active Volcanoes

Japan's Sakurajima volcano, at the Southern tip of the country. erupted late Sunday, prompting evacuations and a Level 5 alert, the highest possible warning.

According to CNN, the volcano is one of the most active in the country and had previously erupted in January.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, this makes the Sakurajima one of the 44 active volcanoes in the country that have erupted since 1950.

Only Indonesia has more recently active volcanoes at 58.

The United States follow close behind Japan with a count of 42 active volcanoes due to the volcanic areas in and around Hawaii and Alaska. Two Latin American countries as well as two nations in the Pacific appear among the top 10. In Europe, Iceland has the most active volcanoes together with France, which has active volcanoes in its departments Guadalupe, Reunion and the Comoros as well as overseas country French Polynesia.