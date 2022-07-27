The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Californians Sue Alameda County For Picking Government Contractors Based On Skin Color

July 27, 2022
Two construction workers look over paperwork at a construction site.The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, an anti-discrimination nonprofit, plus two California taxpayers are challenging a pair of Alameda County programs that put non-minority-owned companies at a disadvantage when competing for government contracts. Pacific Legal Foundation, the nonprofit representing the Californians pro bono, filed a lawsuit in state court on Monday alleging that the programs […]


