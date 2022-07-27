Californians Sue Alameda County For Picking Government Contractors Based On Skin Color

July 27, 2022 | Tags: california, FEDERALIST, law

The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, an anti-discrimination nonprofit, plus two California taxpayers are challenging a pair of Alameda County programs that put non-minority-owned companies at a disadvantage when competing for government contracts. Pacific Legal Foundation, the nonprofit representing the Californians pro bono, filed a lawsuit in state court on Monday alleging that the programs […]



Read More...