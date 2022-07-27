Columbia University Fencer Defeats Lia Thomas For 'Woman Of The Year' Nod

Via The College Fix,

Ivy League representatives picked a female Columbia University fencer

The Ivy League’s nominee for “NCAA Woman of the Year” will be Columbia University fencer Sylvie Binder, the organization announced on Monday.

Binder defeated other Ivy League competitors including University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

Thomas competed against men in collegiate swimming competitions before switching to female NCAA meets. The Penn swimmer took drugs to suppress testosterone for one year, clearing the NCAA bar to compete against women.

“Conference offices have named 151 college athletes as their nominees for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award,” the national sports organization announced on Monday. “The nominees represent student-athletes from 17 sports spanning all three NCAA divisions. Of those nominated, 53 nominees competed in Division I, 39 in Division II and 59 in Division III. Conference offices can recognize two nominees if at least one is a woman of color or international student-athlete.”

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has been outspoken about the way the NCAA has handled the Thomas situation, previously called the nomination a “slap in the face.” NCAA officials allegedly required Gaines to allow Thomas to hold a trophy after one race, even though the pair tied.

“Being the real girl in that photo and also University of Kentucky’s nominee for NCAA WOTY, this is yet another slap in the face to women,” Gaines tweeted. “First a female national title and now nominated for the pinnacle award in collegiate athletics. The @NCAA has made this award worthless,” Gaines wrote.

Thomas also caused waves after dominating in some NCAA swimming competitions, including winning a national championship by defeating an Olympic swimmer.

The controversy led many people to call University of Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant the true winner.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also signed an executive order designating Weyant, a Sunshine State resident, as the rightful winner” of the NCAA 500-yard freestyle championship.