Energy Prices Will Go Absolutely Nuts This Winter Just As We Plunge Into A Horrifying Global Economic Crisis
July 27, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYHow would you feel if your power bill went up by 50 percent this winter? How about 100 percent? Unfortunately, these kinds of price increases are already being announced. The world was heading into a major energy crisis even before the war in Ukraine started, and now that conflict threatens to create an extremely severe …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments