"Look Almost Human-Made": NOAA Finds Mysterious Lines Of Holes On Mid-Atlantic Floor

NOAA revealed the discovery of mysterious holes punched in the ocean floor while on a dive nearly two miles deep in the Mid-Atlantic.

On Saturday, NOAA's Okeanos Explorer, a converted naval ship turned exploratory vessel, deployed a submersible vessel to observe the summit of an underwater volcano north of the Azores, an autonomous region of Portugal.

During the survey, at the depths of 1.7 miles, the remotely controlled submersible vessel piloted by the NOAA Ocean Exploration crew found "sublinear sets of holes in the sediment," an NOAA Facebook post read.

"These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery . While they look almost human-made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by...something," NOAA continued.

NOAA posted two photos of the linear holes that appear out of place on the flat sandy surface.

The agency responsible for monitoring the climate and environment asked the public to offer theories about what could've possibly formed the linear lines.

One of the most exciting comments besides "impact craters," "swordfish sharpening its bill," "water from underground springs," "gas methane vents," and "spine of a whale or something else that was buried," was one commenter who said: "this is the work of an ancient civilization, what some refer to as a breakaway-civilization."