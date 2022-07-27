New York Times “Disinformation” Propagandist Flags Bradlee Dean In Attack On Alex Jones & Genesis Communications

July 27, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Misinformation and disinformation” tech reporter Tiffany Hsu penned a hit piece that headed up talk show host Alex Jones, but focused mostly on the network that he is on, Genesis Communications Network. In the process, she decided to list Bradlee Dean of The Sons of Liberty Media and The Sons of Liberty Radio in her …



Read More...