Ohio Dem Worked To Raise Taxes To Boost Teacher Pay. Executives Got the Money First.

On the campaign trail, Ohio Democrat Greg Landsman touts a taxpayer-funded program he spearheaded to raise preschool teachers' pay. A year into that program's existence, however, teacher wages lagged behind as executives raked in six-figure salaries. The post Ohio Dem Worked To Raise Taxes To Boost Teacher Pay. Executives Got the Money First. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


