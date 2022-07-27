Police Ignore Woman – She Shoots Cop Husband Who Allegedly Sexually Preyed On Kids At Her Daycare
July 27, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYA daycare owner told Baltimore police that there was molestation taking place at her daycare and that several parent and teachers had informed her about it. When they failed to act, she ended up shooting her husband because he was the culprit. Her husband was a cop. Now, they both are sitting in jail. Shanteari …
