Police Show Up At Women’s Rights YouTuber’s House For “Hate Crime” After She Said Pedophiles Were Bad People (Video)

It’s amazing how things get so twisted, isn’t it? Once again, we are reading about a “hate crime,” as if any crime was ever committed out of love for the victim. However, in this scenario, the target was speaking the truth about pedophiles and the LGBT agenda, saying they are grooming and indoctrinating children, and …



Read More...