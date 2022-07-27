Ramping up the lies and everything else

Abort the tyrannical government!

Every time we think that we’ve maxed out on how insane and stupid our so-called government leaders can get, the news headlines prove we again have underestimated the capacity of the politicians, bureaucrats and other forms of parasitic life to make life miserable. As the American (and European, and world) economy continues to melt down; as the various wars and push to wars continue, as more and more crazy ideas slip through the legislatures and Congress, it is easy to sympathize with the artist of this cartoon:

Sent by a correspondent/contributor to TPOL

Of course, in an era where those protesting and occupying the Capitol (“the insurrectionists”) – and that guy down the street at the White House – are seriously being accused of seeking to overthrow the FedGov, posting the above cartoon is no doubt treason. So be it.

As we’ve pointed out more than once or twice, the present FedGov “system” is beyond reform. All reformation will do is kick the can down the road – and probably not too far.

Is “restoration” possible? Many of us have believed that in the past. And we still hear that cry: “Back to the Constitution.” (Or a few, “Back to the Articles of Confederation!”) Perhaps if one or the other of those documents were truly inspired, divine, infallible? Restoration of the old confederation, even the old Republic, MIGHT work. Work as in reestablishing the conditions of personal, individual and communal liberty that was the GOAL (or so we may believe) of the Founding Fathers.

But none of that seems to be true. The Articles were NOT well-crafted and did NOT preserve liberty. The Constitution, even with the Bill of Rights added, was a profoundly anti-liberty document and (if not designed to do so, as some thing) ineffective in preserving liberty and rights given by our Creator.

So what do we do? Beyond the moaning, the whinging, and the enlightenment, edification, and encouragement that TPOL and our sister publications devoted to liberty are doing now? And the preparation for both worse to come and taking advantage of opportunities?

I do not know. None of us here at TPOL really do, except (in Harry Browne’s words) to live free in an unfree world. And (in Claire Wolf’s words, paraphrased) be prepared when the time DOES come to shoot the SOBs. (And not necessarily “shoot, shovel, and shut up.” History shows that there are times when it is best to let the bodies lie where they fall, as long as they don’t contaminate the water and the air too much. And you WANT the other thugs and would-be tyrants what they can expect if they try to enslave us.)

In the meantime, we prepare and educate, keeping careful eyes on how the evil nature of the FedGov (and governments at all levels) ramps up more and more. AND how the powers-that-be stupidly push for more and more – until people and whole communities are finally driven to open, armed resistance and rebellion. Yes, when there really IS an insurrection. And we CAN abort – not the government, but the governments.



