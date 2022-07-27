WATCH: Veep Thoughts With Kamala Harris (Vol. 4)

July 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to flaunt her formidable intellect and preternatural communications skills ahead of a likely presidential run in 2024. On the latest installment of "Veep Thoughts," Harris speaks powerfully about the importance of working together, understanding the real issues, getting where you need to go, and phone trees. The post WATCH: Veep Thoughts With Kamala Harris (Vol. 4) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...