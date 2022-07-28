The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Adam Schiff Moving for Monumental Change in House and a Huge New Role for Himself

Rep. Adam Schiff of California has been positioning himself to become Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s successor as House Democratic leader, working behind the scenes to secure enough backing for his bid, […] The post Adam Schiff Moving for Monumental Change in House and a Huge New Role for Himself appeared first on The Western Journal.


